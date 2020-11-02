Seyfarth Must Face Punitive Claim In Malpractice Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- A New York federal bankruptcy judge has allowed the successor to a bankrupt restaurant company to seek punitive damages against Seyfarth Shaw LLP in a malpractice suit, determining that it has introduced sufficient information to bring a claim alleging the firm disregarded its interests. Blue Dog at 399 Inc. may amend its complaint and pursue the enhanced damages after contending that even though Seyfarth and its partners knew that an attorney working on an underlying tenant-landlord case was botching the matter, they did nothing about it, according to Friday's order by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Michael E. Wiles. If it is...

