AT&T Customers Fight To Revive NSA Spying Suit At 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- A proposed class of AT&T customers alleging the National Security Agency unlawfully surveilled millions of Americans urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to revive their 11-year old case, arguing that a ruling on the merits of their claims wouldn't reveal state secrets or undermine national security. During a videoconference hearing, Richard R. Wiebe argued on behalf of the customers that the government is not shielded from their claims under the state secrets privilege, because the case involves electronic surveillance of millions of Americans as opposed to specific individuals. As support, Wiebe cited the Ninth Circuit's ruling last year in Yassir Fazaga...

