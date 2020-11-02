Blue Apron Cooks Up $13M Deal With Investors In IPO Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- Investors accusing Blue Apron Holdings Inc. of making misleading statements about production delays at one of its meal assembly facilities before its initial public offering have told a New York federal judge they have reached a preliminary settlement with the company for $13.25 million. The investors in an unopposed motion on Friday said the deal with the meal kit service company includes a settlement class of hundreds or possibly thousands of members who purchased Blue Apron Class A common stock from June 29, 2017, through August 25, 2017. "The settlement is a favorable result in light of several obstacles plaintiffs faced...

