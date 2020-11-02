Gov't Asks Fed. Circ. To Let Trump Adjust Tariffs As Needed

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has pushed the Federal Circuit to restore the president's power to adjust tariffs imposed on national security grounds, arguing that the U.S. Court of International Trade wrongly imposed a statutory deadline. A three-judge CIT panel said that Trump's decision to double Turkey's steel tariff from 25% to 50% in 2018 came long after the deadline enshrined in the national security law Trump used to set the levies, handing a win to importer Transpacific Steel LLC. But the government rejected that reading as too narrow and asked the appeals panel to overrule the CIT. "Because national security considerations necessarily...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS