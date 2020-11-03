Kan. Professor Can't Beat Chinese Talent Recruitment Case

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- A University of Kansas professor can't defeat accusations that he hid his participation in a Chinese talent recruitment program, a federal judge ruled Monday, saying the professor's assertions that prosecutors gave a grand jury false information is an evidentiary issue that needs to be worked out at trial. In a 43-page order, U.S. District Judge Julie A. Robinson denied Franklin Feng Tao's motions to dismiss, rejecting his arguments that the grand jury that indicted him on charges of failing to disclose that he accepted a position with a Chinese university while working as an associate professor at KU was influenced by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS