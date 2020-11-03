NFL Blasts 'Improper' Challenge To Concussion Settlement

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- The NFL urged a Pennsylvania federal court to sack a proposed class action brought by Black former players who say they got shortchanged on benefits from a multidistrict concussion litigation deal, calling their racial bias suit an "improper" challenge to an approved settlement pact. In a Monday filing supporting a motion to dismiss the complaint, the league knocked the players for assailing the deal, which was reached in 2015 to compensate its athletes who sustained debilitating brain injuries on the job. "Plaintiffs' complaint is an improper collateral attack on the terms of a judicially-approved settlement agreement and is thus barred under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS