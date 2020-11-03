Texas Tribe Wants Casino Slip-And-Fall Suit Tossed, Not Pared

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has urged a Texas federal judge to nix a Houston man's suit over his slip and fall at the tribe's bingo hall, saying there's no point in letting challenges to the tribe's sovereign immunity go forward when a magistrate judge said the man's damages claim should be tossed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn in mid-October recommended dismissal of Burrel Jones' premises liability claim for damages against the tribe for shoulder, arm and wrist injuries from a fall on an allegedly improperly designed staircase at the Naskila Gaming facility on tribal land near Houston. However, the judge...

