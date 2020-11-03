Florio Perrucci Malpractice Suit Not Time-Barred, Insurer Says

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- An insurer is urging a New Jersey federal court to keep alive its suit that accuses Florio Perrucci of botching the defense of state agencies over a multivehicle crash that cost a woman her leg, rebuffing the firm's argument that the case is time-barred. State National Insurance Co. on Monday pushed back against Florio Perrucci Steinhardt & Cappelli LLC's bid for a ruling that a six-year statute of limitations had already expired when the insurer filed the malpractice suit. According to State National, that clock didn't start ticking until an appellate court decision on Dec. 6, 2017, made clear the agencies...

