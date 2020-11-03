McKesson, 2 Other Distributors Ink $21B Opioid Settlement

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Three opioid distributors have agreed to pay up to $21 billion to settle sprawling litigation over their alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis that has destroyed countless Americans' lives, an attorney involved in the negotiations told Law360 on Tuesday. McKesson, along with fellow opioid distributors Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, will pay $21 billion to resolve litigation over their roles in the nation's opioid crisis. (AP File Photo/Richard Drew) McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. have agreed to pay $21 billion after extensive negotiations with attorneys general and the plaintiffs' executive committee, which represents local governments in multidistrict...

