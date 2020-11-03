Dish Pitches Defense Dept. On Using Its 5G Network

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- Dish Network pitched the U.S. Department of Defense to employ its 5G open-radio access network, after the department put out a request for more information on how it could use 5G networks for its domestic operations. In response to a request for information, Dish submitted comments to the DOD saying that it could operate "dedicated network slices" from Dish's network for its own purposes in a secure manner — while avoiding the "inefficient" buildout of an "nationalized, government-owned and operated 5G network." "Dish's first-of-a-kind network deployment will be uniquely positioned to take full advantage of the next generation of mobile connectivity,"...

