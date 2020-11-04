Travel Cos. Ink $26M Deal To End Trip Insurance Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 3:10 PM EST) -- A proposed class of travelers is asking a Florida federal court to approve a $26 million settlement to resolve claims that Delta Air Lines Inc., JetBlue Airways Corp. and other travel companies hid that they were getting paid when consumers bought travel insurance. In a motion filed Tuesday, the class, led by named plaintiff Bonnie Foshee, said the fund would go toward reimbursing class members for up to 15% of their trip insurance payments and that the settlement includes an injunction making the travel companies disclose they receive compensation when customers buy travel insurance. The fund is nonreversionary and will also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS