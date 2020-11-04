Uber Hit With New Wage Suit In New York

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- A New York-based driver for Uber filed a proposed wage and hour class action against the rideshare company, alleging that he and others were classified as independent contractors in order for Uber to escape paying overtime, minimum wage and business expenses. Sancak Davarci's lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York federal court follows similar actions in California, Massachusetts, and Illinois, claiming that Uber actually employs its drivers, even if they are free to choose their own work hours and locations. Despite some choice in working conditions, Davarci claims that he and others face enough control from Uber that a court should force...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS