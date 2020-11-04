Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber Hit With New Wage Suit In New York

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- A New York-based driver for Uber filed a proposed wage and hour class action against the rideshare company, alleging that he and others were classified as independent contractors in order for Uber to escape paying overtime, minimum wage and business expenses.

Sancak Davarci's lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York federal court follows similar actions in California, Massachusetts, and Illinois, claiming that Uber actually employs its drivers, even if they are free to choose their own work hours and locations. Despite some choice in working conditions, Davarci claims that he and others face enough control from Uber that a court should force...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!