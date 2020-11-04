Ga. Biz Court Freezes Travel Co. Assets In Co-Owners' Fight

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Georgia State-wide Business Court has frozen an Atlanta-based travel booking company's assets as it faces allegations by the company's co-owner that his business partner stole millions of dollars and refused to disclose financial records. Texas resident Bryan Engram is a 50% owner of CTS Systems Inc. and CTS Holdings Inc. In September, Engram sued co-owner Carl Roberts, the company's president and sole director, alleging Roberts unjustly received $5.8 million from the company between 2012 and 2019 while Engram only got $1.2 million. On Tuesday, Judge Walter W. Davis barred Roberts and CTS from touching the company's assets except to continue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS