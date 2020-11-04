Social Worker Claims NYC Shortchanges On OT Pay

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- A social worker for the city of New York accused her employer of stiffing her and her peers on wages by failing to calculate overtime pay using a proper regular-time wage that reflects job experience and other factors, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday. In her proposed collective action, Lisa Sydorowitz, an 18-year employee of the Department of Social Services, claimed the city violates the Fair Labor Standards Act's overtime rules. Her proposed collective action alleges that she and others are cheated of pay due to the city's failure to include pay differentials in the base rate used...

