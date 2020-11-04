Ex-Ark. Coach Wants Penalty For Fraud Claim Over Pats Pay

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- "Nonsensical" allegations that former University of Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema conspired with the New England Patriots to defraud a university booster group are sanctionable acts of mudslinging, Bielema has told an Arkansas federal court. Bielema, currently working as a linebackers coach for the New York Giants, argued on Tuesday that the Razorback Foundation's counterclaims that Bielema and his agent Neil Cornrich improperly agreed to a low-salary position in order to increase the value of a separation agreement with Arkansas were a baseless, improper and defamatory attempt to derail a breach-of-contract suit brought against the boosters. "It would … appear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS