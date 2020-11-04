McKesson Whistleblowers Fight Bid To Toss Opioid FCA Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- A pair of former McKesson Corp. employees are asking a California federal court not to toss their revised claims that the company falsely told the government it complied with security protocols to stop the diversion of opioids, saying the amended complaint fixes the issues that got the previous version dismissed. In a brief filed Tuesday, Carl Kelley and Michael McElligott, who sued on behalf of the U.S. government, which has declined to intervene, told the court that its updated complaint meets all the criteria for a False Claims Act suit, by alleging details of how McKesson misled the government in order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS