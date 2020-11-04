Honda Wants Crash Detector Class Action Nixed

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- Honda Motor Co. asked a California federal judge Tuesday to toss a proposed class action that claims the car company hid defective crash detection systems from customers, saying the plaintiffs fail to state how the defects should have been resolved. The consolidated complaint lists 20 claims against Honda related to Honda Sensing, a set of driver-assist technologies, claiming the car company knew about defects. "Where fraudulent omissions are alleged, bare allegations of an omission fail to satisfy Rule 9(b)," Honda said in its Tuesday motion to dismiss. "Rather, a plaintiff must specify what information a defendant was under a duty to...

