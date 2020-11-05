Apple Dodges Part Of Investors' IPhone Sales Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ruled Wednesday that investors' allegations that Apple Inc. misrepresented its sales prospects in China in violation of the Securities Exchange Act may proceed, but trimmed other fraud allegations from the putative class action. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed shareholder claims that Apple made misleading statements about consumer demand for the new iPhone XS, finding that the investors had failed to sufficiently plead that the statements were false. But the judge took issue with Apple CEO Tim Cook's comments during an analyst call about iPhone demand remaining steady in China, when in fact, the country had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS