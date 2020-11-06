Wynn Resorts Seeks To Duck Real Estate Exec's $19M Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 2:31 PM EST) -- Wynn Resorts has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to let it out of a real estate executive's contract suit claiming he's owed $18.6 million for signing a required certificate for a casino license for the $2.5 billion Encore Boston Harbor casino and hotel. Wynn Resorts said Wednesday that FBT Everett Realty LLC's Anthony Gattineri's breach of contract claim lacked the essentials, that Gattineri wasn't owed additional payments under Wynn Resorts' land purchase agreement with FBT and that former Wynn Resorts' executive Robert DeSalvio wasn't able to authorize the alleged agreement. "Mr. Gattineri cannot demonstrate all of the essential elements of his...

