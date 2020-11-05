Women Say Baylor's Discovery Fails Continue In Assault Case

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- Baylor University has used a court-ordered check of its discovery compliance over an investigation conducted by the firm now known as Troutman Pepper to further "shroud and delay" a suit over alleged sex assault, the women suing the school told a Texas federal judge Wednesday. In their sanctions motion, the women argued that repeated warnings from the court about defense production problems have not stopped the school's "shifting confusing excuses" about thousands of recently uncovered discrepancies and unproduced documents. The extent of the problems and the history of discovery misconduct in the case warrant further remedies, the women said. Among the...

