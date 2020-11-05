Real Estate Rumors: Finsight, Casa USA, True North

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 3:49 PM EST) -- Capital markets-focused fintech firm Finsight has inked a deal to lease a full floor at 30-story 530 Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The deal is for 8,800 square feet on floor 27 of the Garment District property that's owned by Savitt Partners, according to the report. Finsight plans to move in December, Commercial Observer reported. Real estate firm Casa USA Brokers is hoping to build five apartment buildings in Ojus, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The company is seeking to build a total of 172 apartment units west of a new Aventura, Florida, Brightline rail...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS