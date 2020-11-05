Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Robbins Geller Nabs Lead In Zoom Shareholder Litigation

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appointed a Robbins Geller client as lead plaintiff in consolidated securities litigation against Zoom, after ruling Wednesday that the timing of a competing plaintiff's stock sales drastically capped their potential recoverable damages.

U.S. District Judge James Donato gave the lead position to Adam Butt — who claims to have suffered $209,517 in losses as a result of the videoconferencing provider's alleged misstatements about its data privacy and security measures — and appointed Butt's choice of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as lead counsel in the putative class action.

While a set of four Zoom investors, represented...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!