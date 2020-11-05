Robbins Geller Nabs Lead In Zoom Shareholder Litigation

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appointed a Robbins Geller client as lead plaintiff in consolidated securities litigation against Zoom, after ruling Wednesday that the timing of a competing plaintiff's stock sales drastically capped their potential recoverable damages. U.S. District Judge James Donato gave the lead position to Adam Butt — who claims to have suffered $209,517 in losses as a result of the videoconferencing provider's alleged misstatements about its data privacy and security measures — and appointed Butt's choice of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as lead counsel in the putative class action. While a set of four Zoom investors, represented...

