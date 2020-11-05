7th Circ. Urged To Revive State Farm Medicare Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- Assignees of Medicare Advantage organizations urged the Seventh Circuit on Thursday to revive claims that State Farm hasn't repaid those organizations for car accident-related medical expenses, saying their case shows "the basic principles of standing have been corrupted and misapplied." The companies — MAO-MSO Recovery II LLC, MSP Recovery LLC and MSPA Claims 1 LLC — say in their appeal that illustrative claims, or "exemplars," that demonstrate a plaintiff's standing at the time of pleading shouldn't serve as an "Achilles' heel" that would terminate their case. Here, the lower court granted the insurer summary judgment in November 2019 on the grounds...

