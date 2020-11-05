Feds Want Okla. Tribal Gaming Suit Moved Out Of DC

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. government has urged a District of Columbia federal judge to transfer to Oklahoma a suit by four tribal nations challenging gaming compacts signed by four other tribes with state Gov. J. Kevin Stitt, saying D.C. doesn't have "any meaningful connection" to the case. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi nations' Administrative Procedure Act challenge to the four other tribes' compacts that the U.S. Department of the Interior approved under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act rightfully belongs in Oklahoma because Stitt, the tribes and their casinos are all based within the state, the government said Thursday. "This case is...

