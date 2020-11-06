6th Circ. Upholds Jordanian Immigrant's Terrorism Conviction

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's judgment finding a man guilty of seeking to aid the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, despite his arguments on appeal that the court had insufficient proof. In a published opinion filed Thursday, a three-judge panel found that the Ohio district court did not err in relying on FBI surveillance data and testimony from Laith Waleed Alebbini himself when it found that Alebbini had conspired to join and attempted to help ISIS. There was sufficient proof for the district court to conclude that Alebbini had made an agreement with a co-conspirator to support...

