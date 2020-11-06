Cannabis Cos. May Want To Consider Redemption Provisions

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- The cannabis industry was a clear winner of the 2020 election cycle, providing further validation that the industry is poised to expand across the country. All five states with a cannabis measure on the ballot — New Jersey, Arizona, Mississippi, South Dakota and Montana — passed their respective measures. Of these five states, four voted to legalize adult-use, recreational cannabis. South Dakota, one of the four, was the first state to go from total prohibition to legalizing adult-use and medicinal cannabis. This means that about one in three Americans now live in a state where the cultivation, sale and use of...

