Investors Defend $1.4T Crypto Price-Rigging Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- Investors accusing Tether, Bitfinex and several others of a "far-reaching conspiracy" to manipulate the market for cryptocurrencies are asking a New York federal judge to reject recent bids to nix their $1.4 trillion antitrust suit. The proposed class filed its opposition on Thursday to dismissal motions from both crypto companies as well as embattled former NFL investor Reginald Fowler, who is accused of participating in a scheme to flood the Bitfinex exchange with billions of tether tokens and control the movements of cryptocurrency prices. The defendants motioned for dismissal in September, calling the allegations "ridiculous" and arguing that the investors lack...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS