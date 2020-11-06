GAO Rebukes Logistics Contract For Firm Tied To Misconduct

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- The Pentagon made "pervasive errors" in awarding a contract to a New Jersey shipping firm, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office decision that faulted the Pentagon for failing to consider the firm's ties to corporate wrongdoers. In a 32-page bid protest decision released Thursday, the GAO sustained objections from HomeSafe Alliance LLC, a competitor for the contract award, concerning the level of scrutiny the U.S. Transportation Command had applied to the winning proposal by American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc. A separate decision in response to a protest from Connected Global Solutions, another bidder on the contract, was released simultaneously,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS