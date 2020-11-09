NJ Panel Nixes Untrained Developer's Suit Against Atty

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 3:30 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court has refused to revive an inexperienced developer's lawsuit that accused a Cooper Levenson attorney and others of sabotaging his affordable housing project, citing a decades-old state Supreme Court precedent. A three-judge panel on Friday shut down Larry Schwartz's bid to seek damages from attorney Nicholas Menas, his firm Cooper Levenson April Niedelman & Wagenheim PA, Eric Ford, Pulte Homes, Brad Ingerman and MBI Development Co. Inc., saying the high court precedent, which deemed lost profits claims for new businesses as too speculative, still stands. The appellate court affirmed a lower court's decision to bar a...

