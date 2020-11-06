Apple Seeks To Move 'Slide-To-Unlock' Patent Suit To Calif.

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- Apple wants a small smartphone company's patent lawsuit over the "slide-to-unlock" feature transferred from Texas to California federal court, saying the case has no direct ties to the Lone Star State. In a Thursday motion, Apple urged a Texas federal court to ship Neonode Smartphone LLC's lawsuit to the Northern District of California, saying there are no factors in favor of keeping it in the Western District of Texas. Both Neonode Inc. and Apple are principally located in California, Apple argued, and the technology at issue was developed in California. "Indeed, this case has numerous, direct connections to the Northern District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS