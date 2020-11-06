Grocer Tells 2nd Circ. It Doesn't Owe $58M To Union Fund

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- A wholesale grocer urged the Second Circuit to uphold a lower court ruling that found it not responsible for a $58 million payment to a Teamsters' pension fund, arguing it was not the successor to the company that operated the warehouse where the union members worked. C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. argued in its Thursday brief that a federal judge correctly held in March that it was not liable for the payment to the Teamsters pension fund that was triggered when Penn Traffic Co. went bankrupt and its Syracuse, New York, warehouse shut down. C&S said that even though it bought part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS