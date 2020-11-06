Canelo Alvarez, Golden Boy Split After Settling $280M Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions are parting ways as part of a settlement of a lawsuit Alvarez filed alleging Golden Boy and sports streaming service DAZN owed him $280 million, representatives for Alvarez and DAZN confirmed Friday. The Mexican boxer, considered one of the current best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, and his business entity SA Holiday Inc. sued Golden Boy Promotions LLC and DAZN Media in September for failing to deliver on a 2018 contract. The contract was allegedly supposed to pay Alvarez $35 million per fight for at least 10 of 11...

