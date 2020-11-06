Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Canelo Alvarez, Golden Boy Split After Settling $280M Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions are parting ways as part of a settlement of a lawsuit Alvarez filed alleging Golden Boy and sports streaming service DAZN owed him $280 million, representatives for Alvarez and DAZN confirmed Friday.

The Mexican boxer, considered one of the current best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, and his business entity SA Holiday Inc. sued Golden Boy Promotions LLC and DAZN Media in September for failing to deliver on a 2018 contract. The contract was allegedly supposed to pay Alvarez $35 million per fight for at least 10 of 11...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!