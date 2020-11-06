Lyft Drivers Press 1st Circ. For Employee Status Via Injunction

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:30 PM EST) -- Massachusetts drivers told the First Circuit that Lyft cannot use an arbitration agreement to thwart their bid to gain employee status through a court injunction, insisting that they're bona fide transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce who are exempt from arbitration. Gig-economy drivers Melody Cunningham, Frunwi Mancho, Martin El Koussa and Vladimir Leonidas filed a brief with the First Circuit on Thursday challenging U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's May decision denying their emergency request for a preliminary injunction that would've given them employee status. The Massachusetts drivers defended their claims that the public as a whole continues to be harmed by...

