Nigeria Sees Bid Aimed At Bolstering $10B Award Fight Nixed

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- Nigeria came up short on Friday as it sought discovery aimed at propping up bribery allegations relating to a nearly $10 billion arbitral award against it after a New York judge said the petition appeared to be an attempt to avoid U.S. Department of Justice scrutiny of its request. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer vacated his previous order granting Nigeria's ex parte petition to subpoena VR Advisory Services Ltd. for information the country hopes will bolster criminal proceedings in Nigeria, in which it alleges that the British Virgin Islands engineering firm Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. paid bribes to secure a...

