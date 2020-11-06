Mass. Top Court Chews Over Mistrial In Bad Burger Case

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top appeals court on Friday appeared receptive to a lawyer's bid to reinstate a $150,000 jury award granted to a woman injured by a bone hidden in a Wendy's hamburger after the trial court declared a mistrial due to his admittedly "overzealous" closing arguments. Matthew Fogelman of Fogelman & Fogelman LLC told the Supreme Judicial Court's six associate justices the judge was wrong to wait until a verdict to declare a mistrial on account of his remarks alone while he was representing Megan Fitzpatrick, whose tooth injury due to the sandwich led to dozens of visits to dentists and oral surgeons....

