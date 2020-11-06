Ex-BigLaw Bankruptcy Atty Mulls Guilty Plea In Extortion Rap

Law360, New York (November 6, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- A fund founder and onetime BigLaw bankruptcy lawyer accused of illegally pressuring Jefferies Financial Group not to challenge his bid for assets being sold by insolvent retailer Neiman Marcus is exploring a guilty plea with the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, according to an order docketed Friday. Manhattan U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara C. Moses signed the order, which allows Daniel Kamensky, who departed Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP more than a decade ago, to continue negotiating with prosecutors until Dec. 4. "Lawrence Gerschwer ... counsel for defendant, and Assistant United States Attorneys Richard Cooper and Daniel Tracer have been engaged in, and...

