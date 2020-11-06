2020 Partner Classes At 46 Firms Were At Least 50% Women

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- Forty-six BigLaw firms promoted partnership classes in the past year that were at least 50% women, a new report by the think tank Diversity & Flexibility Alliance has found. In its annual New Partner Report, which analyzes public press releases issued by the 137 biggest and top-grossing law firms in the past 12 months, the alliance recognized 46 firms for having their new partner classes be at least 50% women. While there has been a general upward trend with each passing year, 40.9% of all new partners this year were women, down slightly from 41.3% last year, according to the report....

