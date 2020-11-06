Texas City Pans Netflix, Hulu's Bid To Toss Wireline Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- A Texas city said Friday that an effort by Netflix and Hulu to toss out a proposed class action is "a transparent attempt" by the streaming giants to continue their purported use of public broadband wireline facilities to bring their services to residents without paying required municipal fees. The city of New Boston, Texas, hit back against Netflix Inc. and Hulu LLC's Oct. 2 motions to dismiss, arguing the two services should be required to pay a 5% franchise fee for using public wireline to deliver their content to customers under the Texas Video Services Providers Act. In their motions to...

