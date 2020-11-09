VA Must Pay 'Blue Water' Vets For Agent Orange Exposure

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup has ruled that under a 30-year-old consent decree, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs must compensate sailors known as blue water Navy veterans who served offshore in Vietnam and developed diseases linked to exposure to the toxic chemical Agent Orange. In a 10-page order Thursday, Judge Alsup ruled that the consent decree covers blue water Navy veterans, who served on ships in Vietnam's waters, but never set foot on land. The judge pointed out that for the first 11 years of the consent decree, the VA included some blue water Navy veterans under the agreement since the...

