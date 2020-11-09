Gray TV Scores Exit From Ad Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday cut out allegations against one television broadcasting company from multidistrict litigation accusing several broadcasters of fixing the prices of television ads. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall granted Gray TV's motion to dismiss after concluding ad buyers were not able to prove the broadcaster's liability. While Gray TV acquired Raycom Media — an entity that buyers said took part in the price-fixing scheme — the judge noted Gray TV was not accused of participating in the conspiracy itself and the buyers lacked "sufficient information to pierce the corporate veil." "Because plaintiffs have not been left without an adequate...

