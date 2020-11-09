Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gray TV Scores Exit From Ad Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday cut out allegations against one television broadcasting company from multidistrict litigation accusing several broadcasters of fixing the prices of television ads.

U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall granted Gray TV's motion to dismiss after concluding ad buyers were not able to prove the broadcaster's liability. While Gray TV acquired Raycom Media — an entity that buyers said took part in the price-fixing scheme — the judge noted Gray TV was not accused of participating in the conspiracy itself and the buyers lacked "sufficient information to pierce the corporate veil."

"Because plaintiffs have not been left without an adequate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!