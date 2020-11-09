Ex-Lawyer Gets 3 Years For Defrauding NFL, MLB Players

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- A former attorney and financial adviser was sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for scamming his clients — who included National Football League and Major League Baseball players — out of millions and using that money to invest in a failing company where he was a board member. In addition to his sentence, Ash Narayan was ordered to pay nearly $18.8 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and his former employer RGT Capital Management Ltd., among others, U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton decided Friday. Narayan served on the board of directors for Illinois-based sports ticket reservation...

