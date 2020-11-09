Real Estate Rumors: Terra, Apollo, East Lake Management

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- Developer Terra is hoping to build 1,400 multifamily units in Miami, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The company is seeking permission to develop a 38.4-acre site at 3899 N.W. Seventh St., 3800 N.W. 11th St., and 901 N.W. 39th Ave. where a 301,806-square-foot retail center currently stands, according to the report. Apollo Global Management and Deutsche Bank have provided $323 million in financing to Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management for that venture's acquisition of Silvercup Studios, a deal that includes 23 studios in the Bronx and Queens, Commercial Observer reported Monday. Apollo has loaned $223 million...

