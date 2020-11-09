USA Diving Looks To Escape Suit Over Coach's Sex Abuse

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- USA Diving has asked to exit a former staffer's lawsuit over her alleged sexual assault by a fellow coach at an affiliated training club, arguing the woman hasn't demonstrated any liability on behalf of the Olympic sport's national organization. In a summary judgment motion filed Friday in Indiana federal court, USA Diving sought to ax claims brought by an anonymous former coach dubbed Jane Doe 1. Doe is the last remaining plaintiff in what began as a proposed class action on behalf of athletes and staff allegedly assaulted by now-fired, criminally charged coach Johel Ramirez Suarez at Arcadia, Indiana-based diving club...

