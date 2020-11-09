EDTX Jury Clears Google In $183M Video Patent Case

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury found on Friday that Google's YouTube does not infringe four video patents owned by Personalized Media Communications LLC, rejecting the patent licensing company's bid for over $183 million in damages. Following a five-day trial held in Marshall, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, the jury deliberated for about an hour on Friday evening before returning a verdict that PMC had not shown that Google, which owns YouTube, infringed any of the asserted claims of the patents. PMC had asked the jury to find that Google should pay a running royalty of $183 million through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS