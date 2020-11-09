Samsung Wants Galaxy S7 Water Resistance Suit Flushed

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- Samsung Electronics America Inc. is asking a New Jersey federal court to throw out a proposed class action alleging it misled buyers about how water-resistant the Galaxy S7 line of phones is, saying the complaint makes nothing but bare-bones allegations that don't meet pleading standards. The tech company attacked the complaint by Jill Clark in Friday's motion, arguing she failed to justify how the federal court has jurisdiction over the case, as she couldn't show that it meets the standards set by the Class Action Fairness Act. According to the motion, because Clark is a resident of New Jersey — she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS