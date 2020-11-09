McKesson Says Ex-Exec's Opioid Guilty Plea Is Inadmissible

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:05 PM EST) -- McKesson Corp., one of the companies at the center of national litigation over the opioid crisis, is looking to block the details of its former director of regulatory affairs' guilty plea from its upcoming trial against two West Virginia local governments, telling a West Virginia federal court that the information is hearsay and doesn't qualify for an exception under federal regulations. The drug distributor said Friday that the information surrounding David B. Gustin's July plea deal and 2019 indictment is inadmissible because, contrary to the plaintiffs' claims, it does not qualify for hearsay exceptions under the Federal Rules of Evidence....

