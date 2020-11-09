Feds Rip Avenatti's Call For Sanctions In Fraud Case

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- Michael Avenatti's recent vow to seek sanctions against the government for allegedly accessing thousands of privileged documents is an "insincere attempt" to "further delay" his embezzlement case, California federal prosecutors said Monday. The embattled attorney on Friday withdrew a bid for an evidentiary hearing on privileged documents, notifying the court that he plans to file a new motion in the coming weeks asking the judge to issue sanctions, disqualify certain prosecutors and dismiss the indictment. Avenatti cited the discovery of "significant additional information" last week about prosecutors' alleged "pervasive receipt, mishandling and review" of attorney-client privileged materials. Avenatti alleges prosecutors improperly accessed over...

