Fox Host's Sexual Misconduct An 'Open Secret,' Accuser Says

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- Fox News knew about ousted host Ed Henry's sexual misconduct years before a former producer accused him of raping her in a lawsuit in July, the producer told a Manhattan federal court Monday. Jennifer Eckhart alleged in an updated complaint that despite Fox's claim that it first learned of sexual misconduct claims against Henry in June, the network and its executives knew about allegations that Henry preyed on women several years ago. "Fox News attempted to defend itself to the mounting public outcry by claiming that it had no knowledge of sexual misconduct by Mr. Henry prior to June 2020," the...

