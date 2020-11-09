Lyft, Uber Say Classification Rulings Can't Stand After Prop 22

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- Uber and Lyft have asked a California appeals court to reconsider its decision upholding an injunction requiring the ride-hailing companies to classify their drivers as employees, arguing the approval of a California ballot measure allowing the companies to treat workers as independent contractors has shifted the legal ground on which the rulings rested. The petitions the ride-hailing giants filed with the First District Court of Appeal on Friday argued that the approval of Proposition 22 "fundamentally undermines" the reasoning behind the injunction and, as a result, the decision last month that upheld it. "Neither the injunction nor the opinion are consonant with the...

