Stamps.com Investors Win Class Cert. In Securities Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:50 PM EST) -- A California federal judge certified a class of Stamps.com investors who filed suit alleging the web-based shipping company hid its fraying relationship with the U.S. Postal Service to artificially inflate its stock value while its CEO engaged in illicit insider trading, finding Monday that "common sense" dictates that class certification be granted. "Defendants cobbled together technical arguments based on nonbinding caselaw and their expert's conclusions," U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald wrote in his order Friday. "Plaintiff's counsel correctly argued that, given the interrelationship of Stamps and the Postal Service, common sense dictates that this motion must be granted," Judge Fitzgerald...

